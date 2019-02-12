Level up and upgrade skills to avoid digital divide: DPM Heng Swee Keat

More efforts are being made to get Singaporeans on board the Smart Nation journey, and this includes a tie-up between the Government and the National Trades Union Congress to equip workers with the skills and knowledge for the digital economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said the tie-up would help Singaporeans upgrade and "level up".

"This is a journey that involves all of us. Whether you are young or old, technology is reshaping the way we live, work and play," he said when he announced the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the NTUC and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO).

He was speaking at the inaugural Smart Nation & U event at Downtown East on Saturday (Nov 30).

The need for Singapore to progress together is important, said Mr Heng, as this will help mitigate against the possibility of a new "digital divide" between those who do and do not know how to use technology.

But there are also risks to be managed even as technology opens up many exciting possibilities, like the use of autonomous vehicles and robots to help perform routine tasks like cleaning and serving food, said Mr Heng.

Such risks include the need to improve data security.

Mr Heng said the Government is working to improve its processes in this area and also educate companies and organisations on how to better protect their data.

He added: "But the threats will keep evolving, so we all need to keep learning."