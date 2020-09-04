LG to announce new smartphone with possible T-shaped display

It appears that LG has gone off the deep end - in an innovative way. In a 30-second oceanic teaser trailer , the technology chaebol hinted that it will announce a new smartphone come Sept 14, 2020 10AM EDT (10PM SGT) on their official YouTube and Facebook platforms.

Dubbed as the Explorer Project, this upcoming LG phone is part of LG's renewed smartphone strategy where they home in on addressing phone users needs by reshaping conventional approaches to mobile devices.

LG has already moved away from alphanumerical and specifications-based increments with the launch of LG Velvet back in May.

What's unusual was also hinted in its trailer video - the phone will likely come with a T-shaped display with side wings, akin to a Latin cross.

The strange-yet-different configuration was leaked twice previously with videos of it usage appearing on Android Authority's video channels.

The unique design was further hinted in LG's official announcement where Explorer Project was said to "focus solely on new usability that is discovered with innovative designs", while the universal lineup of phones (where LG Velvet lies) is meant to house the brand's consumer lifestyle mobiles.

The official release also stated that Explorer Project had several software partners that will also develop features for devices from this branch of mobiles - Rave, Ficto, Tubi and NAVER.

The hardware partner is none other than Qualcomm, which also hints at the phone being another Snapdragon-powered device.

Will you be tuning in with us on Sept 14 to see what it's all about? Stay tuned for our launch coverage.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.