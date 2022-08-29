LG announces stylish air purifiers ahead of IFA 2022

LG Electronics announced its new air purifier, which looks nothing like the ones it typically launches. The PuriCare Objet Collection Aero Furniture is one of the many new LG releases at IFA 2022, and it combines style, functionality, and practicality into one appliance.

The Aero Furniture is both an air purifier and a table. LG said it has a "relatively small size" that is "perfect for smaller spaces" like single bedroom and studio rooms in small apartments but did not give us the appliance's dimensions or relative size. We'd imagine it to be similar to bedside or coffee tables in stature, since it has another core functionality: Wi-Fi-enabled air purification.

It offers 360° air coverage, integrated tactile controls on the underside, mood lighting, and various airflow modes. On the 'table top' sits the Wi-Fi signal strength indicator, among other metrics like airflow strength and air quality. There's also a wireless charging pad for smartphones.

As an air purifier, it uses LG's proprietary multi-stage filtration system, which includes an ultra-fine filter, dust collector filter, and deodorisation filter. The filtration is further supported by LG's UVnano technology that keeps the purification air blades nearly free (99.9 per cent) of bacteria and viruses. It's unclear whether the purifier is HEPA-certified based on its text-only announcement.

The PuriCare Objet Collection Aero Furniture will be on display at LG's booth at IFA 2022, happening in Berlin, Germany, from Sept 2 to 6 2022. Pricing and availability to be updated when it's announced.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.