The LG DualUp 28MQ780 lets you see as much as 2 monitors on top of each other

Ken Wong
Hardware Zone
PHOTO: LG

Want a multitasking display? Then take a look at the new LG DualUp 28MQ780.

The LG DualUp 28MQ780 monitor uses a Nano IPS display with an industry first 16:18 aspect ratio. This gives it the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays . Its Square Double QHD (SDQHD) resolution of 2,560 x 2,880 has a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance.

Those using it for work will find that it supports 98 per cent of the wide DCI-P3 colour space and can reach a brightness of 300 nits. Unlike the previous UltraFine displays also announced as part of CES 2022, it supports HDR10 rather than DisplayHDR 400 True Black. Those UltraFine displays also used OLED displays.

There is also USB-C support with 96W of power delivery for a single cable connection for video and power. The DualUp also features built-in dual 7W stereo speakers and a slim bezel all around.

For users suffering neck and shoulder strains, LG claims this could reduce those aches as it reduces the need for side-to-side head movements. It also attaches to LG’s included Ergo stand, which fits most desks and tables to save on space and be easily moved to fit most users.

Pricing and availability

PHOTO: LG

LG has yet to release any pricing or availability information. We will update this article when we receive more information.

Specs

LG DualUp Monitor

(28MQ780)

Size/

Ratio

Screen Size

27.6-inch

Resolution

SDQHD (2560 x 2880)

Aspect Ratio

16:18

Graphic

IPS

Yes (Nano IPS)

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98 percent

Brightness

300 nits

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

Deep Black from Sides

-

HDR

HDR10

Colour Auto Configuration

-

Self-Auto Calibration

-

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Response Time

5ms (GtG on Faster setting)

AMD FreeSync™ Technology

-

Design

Screen

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Stand

Pivot / Height / Tilt / Swivel

(Ergo 2nd Gen)

Interface

USB Type-C™

DP Alt. + Power Delivery

96W + data

HDMI

x2

Display Port

x1

USB Hub

x1 Upstream

x2 Downstream

Power

Adapter

Sound

Speaker

Stereo Speaker with

MAXXAUDIO® (7W x 2)

SW

On Screen Control

Yes

Feature

PBP

Yes

Auto Brightness

Yes

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

