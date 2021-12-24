The LG DualUp 28MQ780 lets you see as much as 2 monitors on top of each other

Want a multitasking display? Then take a look at the new LG DualUp 28MQ780.

The LG DualUp 28MQ780 monitor uses a Nano IPS display with an industry first 16:18 aspect ratio. This gives it the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays . Its Square Double QHD (SDQHD) resolution of 2,560 x 2,880 has a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance.

Those using it for work will find that it supports 98 per cent of the wide DCI-P3 colour space and can reach a brightness of 300 nits. Unlike the previous UltraFine displays also announced as part of CES 2022, it supports HDR10 rather than DisplayHDR 400 True Black. Those UltraFine displays also used OLED displays.

There is also USB-C support with 96W of power delivery for a single cable connection for video and power. The DualUp also features built-in dual 7W stereo speakers and a slim bezel all around.

For users suffering neck and shoulder strains, LG claims this could reduce those aches as it reduces the need for side-to-side head movements. It also attaches to LG’s included Ergo stand, which fits most desks and tables to save on space and be easily moved to fit most users.

Pricing and availability

PHOTO: LG

LG has yet to release any pricing or availability information. We will update this article when we receive more information.

Specs LG DualUp Monitor (28MQ780) Size/ Ratio Screen Size 27.6-inch Resolution SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Aspect Ratio 16:18 Graphic IPS Yes (Nano IPS) Colour Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 98 percent Brightness 300 nits Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Deep Black from Sides - HDR HDR10 Colour Auto Configuration - Self-Auto Calibration - Colour Calibrated Yes Response Time 5ms (GtG on Faster setting) AMD FreeSync™ Technology - Design Screen 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design Stand Pivot / Height / Tilt / Swivel (Ergo 2nd Gen) Interface USB Type-C™ DP Alt. + Power Delivery 96W + data HDMI x2 Display Port x1 USB Hub x1 Upstream x2 Downstream Power Adapter Sound Speaker Stereo Speaker with MAXXAUDIO® (7W x 2) SW On Screen Control Yes Feature PBP Yes Auto Brightness Yes

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.