LG lets your green thumbs flourish with an indoor vegetable cultivator

As we become more concerned with food security and the role things like pesticides play in the food chain and our health, companies like LG Electronics (LG) are developing solutions for those looking for that peace of mind that what they are eating is truly organic.

Attendees at CES 2020 will get a chance to view LG's first indoor gardening appliance.

The standing column-type vegetable cultivator regulates light, temperature and water control together with all-in-one seed packages and a growth-monitoring app to help a family of four grow vegetables inside their own home.

Delivering the goods

Using LED lights, forced air circulation and wick-based water management, the appliance replicates optimal outdoor conditions by precisely matching the temperature inside the insulated cabinet with the time of day.

A key component of the automated gardening solution is LG's non-circulating water supply technology, which evenly distributes the exact amount of water that the plant packages require.

This core technology prevents algae growth and inhibits unpleasant odours for a clean and hygienic environment where herbs and leafy vegetables can grow.

A companion smartphone app allows users to manage and monitor their plants, while also offering guidance to ensure a successful harvest every time. The all-in-one seed packages contain seeds, peat moss and fertilizer, for immediate planting. LG says that the initial packages will include 20 different varieties of greens including romaine and other types of lettuce, arugula, chicory and basil.

This isn't the first attempt at growing vegetables or herbs at home. 2019 also saw the launch of Click & Grow's The Smart Garden 3 from Mayer.

Interested parties can visit LG at CES 2020 from January 7-10 at booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Centre for more information and inquire about the unit and the price.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.