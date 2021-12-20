LG rumoured to be developing three new standalone Apple displays

Apple may be planning to release its own external displays in the near future.

According to tipster @dylandkt, LG is said to be developing three new standalone displays for Apple. The three new displays are said to be based on the 24-inch iMac, the 27-inch iMac, and the 32-inch model could be a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple chipset. @dylandkt added that the 24-inch and 27-inch displays are likely to be mini-LED with 120Hz refresh rates.

Bloomberg reported earlier this year that a more affordable external monitor is in the pipeline and could be sold alongside the Pro Display XDR. 9to5Mac also made a similar report in July where it claims Apple is testing an external display with a dedicated A13 chipset and Neural Engine.

If the above reports turn out to be true, the three new models could be Apple's first branded displays since the company stopped making Thunderbolt Displays in 2016.

Source: @dylandkt via MacRumours

🧵Thread 1/4: There are three LG made Displays encased in unbranded enclosures for usage as external monitors that are in early development. Two of which have the same specifications as the upcoming 27 inch and current 24 inch iMac displays. — Dylan (@dylandkt) December 15, 2021

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.