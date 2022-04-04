LG said to be working with Apple on foldable OLED displays for iPad and MacBook

LG Display could be the main supplier for foldable OLED panels to Apple in the future.

According to a report by TheElec, LG Display is working with Apple to develop a foldable OLED panel which is designed for tablets and laptops. The foldable OLED panel is expected to use ultra-thin glass (UTG) instead of polyimide.

Korean publication The Bell reported 5 years ago that Apple started working with LG Display on a foldable iPhone . LG Display reportedly assembled a taskforce to develop the foldable OLED while LG Innotek develops the rigid flexible printed circuit board (RFPCB).

Bloomberg claimed in January 2021 that Apple developed prototype foldable displays for testing and they have "a mostly invisible hinge". Two months ago, display analyst Ross Young shared that Apple may enter the foldable laptop market with a 20-inch MacBook model. Bloomberg followed up with another report claiming that a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid device is being considered.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.