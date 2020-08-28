LG unveils a wearable air purifier mask with two H13 HEPA filters

LG just unveiled a portable air purifier that you can wear on your face.

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier uses two H13 HEPA filters to supply fresh, clean air indoor and out. Its patented Respiratory Sensor can detect the cycle and volume of your breath and adjust the dual three-speed fans to deliver a comfortable breathing experience.

LG claims that the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is ergonomically designed based on extensive facial shape analysis, which allows it to fit tightly onto your face to minimise air leakage around the noise and chin. The built-in 820mAh battery can deliver up to 8 hours of usage in low mode and two hours on high.

It comes with a case that has UV-LED lights to kill harmful germs, and charge the mask. In addition, the case will send a notification to the LG ThinQ mobile app whenever the filters need to be replaced.

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be available from Q4 in select markets.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.