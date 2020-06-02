LG's 2019 TVs are finally getting the Apple TV app

It has taken awhile but LG has just announced that its 2019 TVs will finally be able to run the Apple TV app.

This means owners of last year's LG TVs will be able to access Apple TV+, Apple's brand new streaming service; subscribe to other Apple TV channels; as well as buy and rent movies and shows from iTunes directly from their TVs.

This update will be available to over 80 countries and on all of LG's 2019 OLED and NanoCell TVs (SM9X and SM8X series). It will be coming to its UHD TVs (UM7X and UM6X series) later this month.

LG has also confirmed that Singapore is one of the 80 countries and that updates will be available to LG 2019 TVs here very soon.

Lastly, LG also announced that its older 2018 TVs will be getting the Apple TV app later this year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.