LG's 27-inch OLED gaming monitor offers 240Hz refresh at eye-popping $1,379 price

LG’s OLED gaming monitors are already widely available, but their cost is a very different story — and for good reason. OLED TVs are known for their fast response times and fast refresh rates, after all, and this technology doesn’t come cheap.

Enter LG’s newest 27-inch OLED gaming monitor (27GR95QE-B), designed for PC gamers on a budget. This new 1440p model sports a super-quick 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support, and a solid 0.03ms response time, all for a reasonable price of US$1,000 (S$1,379).

Along with that, it also rocks a 2560 x 1400 (QHD) resolution at a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 1.07 billion color depth, 98.5 per cent DCI-P3 compatibility, and a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, among other features. However, the peak brightness for the panel is not specified.

According to the product page, LG’s 27-inch OLED monitor boasts a 110.8 pixels per inch (PPI) display, one DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, digital optical audio, a headphone jack, and two USB-A 3.0 downstream ports.

LG’s new 27-inch OLED monitor is compatible with G-Sync and FreeSync, but does not offer hardware-accelerated Adaptive Sync. The stand has 20 degrees of vertical and horizontal swivel, along with RGB ambient lighting around the back panel.

Currently, there is no exact launch date for the 27GR95QE-B, and no word on local availability and pricing.

ALSO READ: CD Projekt to release Witcher 3 for next-gen consoles on Dec 14

This article was first published in Geek Culture.