LG's air purifier mask now available in Singapore

LG just unveiled a portable air purifier that you can wear on your face.

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier uses two H13 HEPA filters to prevent up to 99.95 per cent of harmful airborne matter such as viruses, bacteria and common allergens while supplying fresh, clean air indoor and out.

Its patented Respiratory Sensor can detect the cycle and volume of your breath and adjust the dual three-speed fans to deliver a comfortable breathing experience.

LG claims that the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is ergonomically designed based on extensive facial shape analysis, which allows it to fit tightly onto your face to minimise air leakage around the noise and chin.

The built-in 820mAh battery can deliver up to 8 hours of usage in low speed and two hours on high. Charing is facilitated by a USB Type-C connector.

It also has an optional case that has UV-C LED lights to kill harmful germs, removes moisture from the mask and helps charge the mask in two hours. In addition, the case will send a notification to the LG ThinQ mobile app whenever the filters need to be replaced.

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be available from Q4 2020 in select markets.

In Singapore, the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is available at Best Denki and Courts from 15th January 2021 for $229.

It is also available online at LG's Lazmall Store and the LG Shopee Store . Meanwhile, its accompanying case is sold separately for $199 .