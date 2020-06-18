LG's new air purifier has double the capacity and a toddler-friendly feature

LG has expanded the PuriCare air purifier range with two new models - the LG PuriCare 360° Double, and the PuriCare Mini Air Purifier - for families currently cooped up at home and want fresher, cleaner air via different functionalities and features.

The PuriCare 360° Double is similar to the original PuriCare, but it comes with two towers to provide double purification capacity.

It features a 360-degree cylindrical design and a fan at the top of the purifier which can push fresh, clean air out, up to 7.5 metres ahead of the appliance.

Also, there's a Baby Care feature that specifically produces a gentle airflow at the base of the purifier, specifically for living beings who primarily reside near the ground level when at home (infants, toddlers, and pets).

Like its original model, the new variant has a PM1.0 Sensor and Gas Sensor, detecting particles smaller than 1-micrometre in size and helping to eliminate less pleasant smells in real-time.

It also has a certified six-step filtration system that removes pollutants, allergens, and large and fine dust particles.

Artist depiction of the Baby Care feature at work.

PHOTO: LG.

The PuriCare 360° Double officially arrives in stores on 22 June 2020 at $1,899 (Romantic Rose) and $1,799 (White).

The LG Single Puricare Air Purifier (in Romantic Rose) retails at $1,199. It will be available at major consumer electronics retailers, such as Best Denki, Courts, and Harvey Norman.

If you'd prefer a wireless, portable version of the PuriCare, LG also has the LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier designed for easier transportation and access to fresh air in small spaces like your car, your office desk, or a baby's cot.

It uses a four-step filtration system that removes up to 99 per cent of particulates that are 0.3-microns or larger.

LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier.

PHOTO: LG

It also has a PM1.0 Sensor for air quality detection, before its Dual Inverter Motor draws in the air for purification.

According to LG's tests, it can clean 50 per cent of the air circulating in a car within 10 minutes.

As a battery-powered purifier, the LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier offers up to eight hours of operation on a low power setting (at a quiet 30dB).

It can last two full hours at maximum filtration power. The filter lasts up to 2,000 hours in total.

The mini variant is also launching on June 22 at an official price of $349 .

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.