LG's new earbuds featuring self-cleaning UVnano charging case arrive in Singapore

Note: This article was first published on 26 Oct 2020 and it's republished because the product is now available in Singapore

LG is here with an updated pair of true wireless earbuds - the LG Tone Free FN7 .

Hol' up a minute - didn't they bring the HSB-FN6 to Singapore a little more than a month ago?

They sure did, but the Tone Free FN7 comes with an extra, nigh-important personal audio feature: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The newer LG Tone Free neutralises external sounds using three microphones embedded in each earbud. Collectively, the mics monitor soundwaves coming from all directions and sources to cancel out noise effectively. In LG's official statement, the ANC helps to retain audio clarity and detail without mucking around with your volume.

PHOTO: LG

The new LG Tone Free brought forward what was on its non-ANC sibling. British audio company Meridian Audio provides sound signature tuning and EQ settings, and there's an accompanying LG Tone Free app for Android and iOS devices for further granularity.

It also comes with the UVnano charging case that was also with the FN6, where ultraviolet light 'cleans' the earbuds' inner mesh, and eliminates 99.9 per cent of E. Coli and S. Aureus bacteria.

With ANC turned on, the earbuds offer 5 hours of playback, and a total of 15 hours if you include the charge from the special charging case. Without ANC, the earbuds can go on for seven and 21 hours respectively. The device uses Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity.

The LG Tone Free FN7 launches today (Oct 26, 2020) in South Korea with no mention of pricing. LG plans to avail these buds in other markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia by Q4 this year. We'll update with local pricing and availability if it comes here.

Local availability and pricing

The LG Tone Free FN7 is available for pre-order starting Jan 22, 2021 to Feb 4, 2021 . It's available in black and white. Those who pre-order during this period can get it at a special price of $238 and they will also get a complimentary coffee card worth $40.

You can pre-order the LG Tone Free FN7 from the LG Flagship Store on Lazada and also on the LG Official Store on Shopee .

The regular retail price is $298 . And you will be able to find it at major retailers like Best Denki, COURTS, Challenger, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Stereo Electronics, and ConnectIT.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.