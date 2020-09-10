LG's new Tone Free HSB-FN6 wireless earbuds come with a self-cleaning charging case

LG has just announced the launch of its first wireless earbuds, the Tone Free HBS-FN6 . It is powered by technologies from Meridian Audio, LG's long-standing audio partner, to deliver an exceptional listening experience.

The HBS-FN6's features Meridian's HSP (Headphone Spatial Processing) digital signal processing technology that aims to create the experience of listening to loudspeakers in a room.

In addition, it comes with four customised EQ sound settings such as Bass Boost and Treble Boost to suit listeners' needs and preferences.

Supported wireless codecs include SBC and AAC. The latter means it will work well with iOS devices.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 in Stylish Black. PHOTO: LG

But most important of all, it features a UVnano charging case that uses UV light to kill germs and bacteria on the earbuds. According to LG, the built-in UV light can kill up to 99.9per cent of E.coli and S. aureus bacteria .

The LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 also has an IPX4 water-resistance rating so it'll hold up to sweat and light splashes of water.

Claimed battery life is up to 6 hours of music playback on a single charge , while the case provides an additional two charges bringing the total up to 18 hours.

The LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 will come in two colours, matte Stylish Black and glossy Modern White, and will be available in Singapore from Sept 14 at authorised retailers Best Denki, Popular, Courts, Harvey Norman, Lazada, and Shopee for $268 .

There will also be a promotional price of $188 , for Stylish Black on Lazada and Modern White on Shopee , limited to first 50 sets only.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.