LG's new Tone Free T90 earbuds supports head-tracking spatial audio

LG just announced four new wireless earbuds, the Tone Free T90, Tone Free T60, Tone Free fit TF7, Tone Free fit TF8.

The Tone Free T90 is the flagship model of the two and sports several upgrades. The T90 has a new internal structure with larger drivers for generating deeper bass. LG also uses graphene to reduce vibration while improving audio quality.

The T90 wireless earbuds are the world's first to support Dolby Head Tracking across all content and devices. As you move your head, Dolby Head Tracking recalibrates the sound for a more natural and immersive audio experience.

Other new features of the T90 include Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite and enhanced voice calling experience thanks to the Voice Pickup Unit (VPU).

With the exception of the Dolby Head Tracking, VPU, Plug & Wireless and wireless charging features, the Tone Free T60 has the same set of features as the T90 such as improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Double Step ANC algorithm and Real Time ANC Optimiser, smaller and lighter design, UVnano charging case with wider coverage of the UV sterilisation for more hygienic usage, IPX4 rating, and up to nine hours of battery life with ANC off and an additional 20 hours with the charging case.

The Tone Free fit TF7 and TF8 are designed for the fitness enthusiasts with IP67 ratings and SwivelGrip technology for a secure and comfortable fit in the ears during exercise.

Other features of the Tone Free fit earbuds are ANC, spatial sound with Meridian HSP technology, UVnano charging case, and battery life of up to 10 hours with ANC off and an extra 20 hours with the charging case.

LG will roll out its new wireless earbuds to major markets worldwide from end of August.

