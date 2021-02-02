Limited-edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 is now available in Singapore

To celebrate Black History Month, Apple has launched a limited-edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6.

Designed to celebrate and acknowledge Black history and Black culture, the limited-edition model comes with a Black Unity Sport Band and a Unity watch face.

The Black Unity Sport Band also has "Truth. Power. Solidarity" laser-engarved onto the interior of the stainless steel fastening pin. The Unity watch face will display an ever-changing pattern that dynamically shifts as the Apple Watch moves.

The Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 is now available for purchase in Singapore from $599. Consumers also can purchase the Black Unity Sport Band separately for $69.