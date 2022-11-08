Lionsgate wants to make a major John Wick video game

There are still two more John Wick movies on their way, but Lionsgate isn’t quite done with expanding the universe just yet. According to IndieWire, the studio is reportedly looking to explore the idea of a “big AAA game” based on the franchise, though nothing has been set in stone.

CEO Jon Feltheimer shared during an earnings call that the plan is currently in the discussion stage, with the team pitching various proposals for the game.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick,” he said. “We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don’t want to say anything more about that at this time.”

If the project becomes a reality, it wouldn’t be the first video game that takes after the franchise — that honour goes to John Wick Hex, a strategy title based on the movies. It would, however, mark the first time that series is turned into a AAA game.

ALSO READ: John Wick 4 will be longest film in series, says director

Considering the action-heavy style of the movies, a major John Wick game does sound like an appealing proposition. It certainly won’t have a shortage of fans as well: all of its three entries have all been box-office hits, and the fourth one is likely to follow this trend.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to release in 2023 after being delayed by nearly a year. The longest film in the series is set to introduce a new breed of ninjas, with director Chad Stahelski returning to the helm. Apart from the project, the man is also working on the live-action movie adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima, which seeks to honour authenticity with a full Japanese cast.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.