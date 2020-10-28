Live-action Assassin's Creed series in the works at Netflix

Well, no one expected this, but the world of Assassin’s Creed has snuck its way into Netflix in the form of a brand-new live-action TV series.

The streamer recently announced that it will be developing a live-action TV adaptation of the hugely popular open-world stealth-action game franchise in tandem with developer/publisher Ubisoft.

Variety reports that while the show is still headhunting for a showrunner, Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik from Ubisoft Film & Television are confirmed to be serving as the series’ executive producers.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ brand into an iconic franchise,” said Altman, head of Ubisoft Film & Television said in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of original series at Netflix.

“From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

A principal cast, crew, as well as release date all have yet to be announced, given that the series’ unveiling was only just hot off the press.

In any case, fans of the franchise will be adamant that this new live-action Assassin’s Creed series will actually do the games justice, unlike the tragically unsuccessful 2017 movie that starred Michael Fassbender.

Now one wonders who will be the lead role of this Netflix Originals series. Will it be the mysterious Altair from the original game? Or the devilishly charming Arno from Assassin’s Creed Unity?

Perhaps the more iconic Ezio Auditore da Firenze from Assassin’s Creed II? Or maybe an all-new character? Only time will tell, but we’re sincerely hoping Netflix will stay away from that modern Abstergo mumbo-jumbo.

It seems it’s the perfect time to be a fan of the franchise, with the upcoming launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also due out in a couple of weeks, as well as a crossover manga series with Vinland Saga creator Makoto Yukimura at the helm.

