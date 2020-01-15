Local artist apologises after gallery removes his work over his racially-charged social media posts

Local artist Jonathan Lim (left) apologised for his actions, following his racially-charged social media posts against co-artist Priyageetha Dia and her friend.
PHOTO: Facebook/Jonathan Yong-Ern Lim, Facebook/Priyageetha Dia
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Local artist Jonathan Lim has apologised for his actions after his paintings at a visual art gallery in Kallang were removed following his racially-charged social media posts against co-artist Priyageetha Dia and her friend.

His Facebook posts on Jan 10 sparked an online backlash and a discussion among netizens and artists about inclusivity in Singapore's art community.

When contacted by The Straits Times on Tuesday (Jan 14), Mr Lim reiterated his apology and added that he accepted the consequences of his words.

The controversy was ignited by his remarks on an incident at the joint opening night of two consecutive exhibitions at NPE Art Residency and Gallery. They were to feature his works and those of Ms Priyageetha, an installation artist.

Both aged 28, they had signed residency contracts with the gallery last October.

At the opening on Jan 9, Mr Lim alleged in his post that Ms Priyageetha's friend, whom he identified as Ms Chand Chandramohan, had laughed when guest of honour Ben Slater, an associate chair (students) at Nanyang Technological University, used the word iconoclastic.

(Ms Chand subsequently said in a Facebook post that Mr Slater told her the word he wanted to use was iconography).

Mr Lim described her actions as "fundamentally socially inadequate" and "unkind" and used a racial slur against the two women, who are of Indian descent.

He also referred to them as members of a minority cult, adding that he was not afraid of people "who try to oppress me with the abuse of their minority privilege".

But later in the day, he apologised on Facebook for his earlier comments.

His posts prompted reactions from both women on the same day, while the gallery did so the following day.

Ms Priyageetha and Ms Chand, in separate Facebook posts, questioned Mr Lim's note, expressing concerns about inclusive and safe spaces for South Asian women artists in Singapore.

Ms Chand also highlighted portions of his post and said she expected an apology from NPE Art Residency for the incident, which she considered as racial and sexual harassment.

When contacted, Ms Priyageetha said Mr Lim had raised Ms Chand’s conduct only on the day after the event.

"I was in disbelief and very furious. Jonathan crossed the line on so many levels, and I decided it was time to break my silence," she said.

"The snake slur is a demeaning, racial insult and has been used on me before," she added, referring to Mr Lim's use of the term "snakewhores".

Ms Priyageetha, who said NPE Art Residency and Gallery had contacted her following the incident, pointed out that arts institutions and organisations need to take concrete actions on inclusivity.

We have come to know about the incident revolving around our past term's artists in residence. NPE Art Residency does...

Posted by NPE Art Residency on Saturday, 11 January 2020

The gallery posted on its Facebook page that it "does not support and condemns racism".

"The NPE team has spoken to former artist in residence Jonathan Lim with regards to this stand and wishes to inform all future artists in residence to abide by this stand.

NPE has withdrawn all of Jonathan's works at the gallery with immediate effect," it added.

On Tuesday, Mr Lim told ST he had invited Mr Slater to speak at the event.

"Everything done (on the residency) was done as far as possible in consultation and collaboration with all necessary parties, including Ms Priyageetha," he added.

He also said that following the public backlash against his first post, he had received violent threats.

Mr Lim acknowledged that his initial post was "grossly unacceptable" and he accepted the gallery's decision.

"I am accountable for my words, and I accept the consequences of what I said and I hope others will accept my apology with grace."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Digital Social media Facebook artists Race issues

TRENDING

Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Najib to initiate contempt proceedings against anti-corruption commission and commissioner
Najib to initiate contempt proceedings against anti-corruption commission and commissioner
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES