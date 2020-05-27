Local pricing for Cyberpunk 2077 revealed - and it'll be close to $400 for the collector's edition

If you've been waiting with bated breath for the local launch details of Cyberpunk 2077, let's hope this piece of news will calm your bionic nerves.

The pricing for CD Projekt Red's highly anticipated role-playing game for the Singapore market has been confirmed — and boy, it might be a doozy.

Let's kick things off rather expensively with the collector's edition (for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) which comes in at a whopping $389. It has — among other things — a steelbook, hardcover artbook, metal pin set, and a 25cm-tall statue of the game's protagonist, V.

A full list of items (physical and digital) included in the Cyberpunk 2077 collector's edition. PHOTOS: Screengrab from Cyberpunk.net

If you would like to watch an unboxing video of this magnificent (and pricey) set, you can check it out here. But be warned, it might contain content inappropriate for children.

For the majority of us though, the standard retail edition goes for $74.90 and $85.90 respectively for PC and PlayStation 4/Xbox One.

The PC version comes with:

Case with game code and soundtrack CDs

Reversible cover

World compendium detailing the game's setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Stickers

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version has the same physical items, sans the soundtrack CDs.

All versions of the game (retail or digital) will come with digital goodies, including the game soundtrack, art booklet featuring a selection of game art, Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook, and wallpapers for your desktop and mobile devices.

To sweeten the deal, Epicsoft Asia — the regional distributor for Cyberpunk 2077 — announced that there'll be a giveaway of special items with every preorder of the standard retail version of the game.

Those who pre-order the standard edition of the game in Singapore will receive a set of Gangs of Cyberpunk 2077 woven badges. The set features the symbols of the seven gangs of Night City you'll encounter in the game.

In addition to the badges, those who pre-order the PC version will get an exclusive metal keychain of the symbol of the Tyger Claws gang, which is only available while stocks last.

The Gangs of Cyberpunk 2077 woven badges and Tyger Claws gang keychain. PHOTO: Epicsoft Asia

The Gangs of Cyberpunk 2077 woven badges are guaranteed for all pre-orders of the PC version but there are limited quantities for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

These special items will only be available during the pre-order period for the retail standard edition of Cyberpunk 2077 that ends on Sept 7.

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 4/Xbox One copy of the game is available here, while PC users can head here to secure their copy.

Alternatively, customers can pre-order through participating retail stores when they eventually reopen after Singapore gradually eases its circuit breaker measures.

However, as some retailers may offer different incentives (or even none) for pre-ordering at their store, Epicsoft Asia advises customers to check with their retailer to ensure the premiums are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in Singapore on Sept 17.

bryanlim@asiaone.com