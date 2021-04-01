Logitech Ergo K860 ergonomic split keyboard launches this April in Singapore

With those long hours spent on working, be it from home or in the office, most users tend to neglect ergonomics. Logitech’s Ergo K860 split keyboard is a science-driven certified solution meant to achieve a more natural typing experience.

The keyboard provides 54 per cent more wrist support (thereby reducing wrist bend by 25 per cent) than a traditional keyboard and has a split curved keyframe for optimised palm support.

The K860 has the ability to connect to up to three devices wirelessly via Bluetooth or the included USB dongle and is compatible with Mac and Windows PCs. It is powered by two AAA batteries that can keep your keyboard powered up to two years, depending on what batteries you use and how heavy your usage is of course.

The adjustable palm lift helps keep the user’s wrist in a natural and comfortable posture, for both standing and seated positions.

PHOTO: Logitech

''We know that most people spend between a quarter and a third of their lives at work, so it is important they stay comfortable while they’re at it. We created a science-driven ergonomic keyboard to help office workers improve their posture, increase comfort and lower muscle strain.

ERGO K860 is designed, developed and tested with criteria set out by leading ergonomists, resulting in a typing experience that does not compromise your productivity''. - Lars Holm Lauridsen, Senior Global Product Manager at Logitech

The Ergo K860 is the perfect companion for the Logitech MX Vertical Advanced Ergonomic Mouse to complete your full ergonomic work setup.

Pre-orders for the Logitech Ergo K860 Split Keyboard ($199) starts from April1 1, 2021 on Lazada and Shopee and starts shipping on April 9. Find out more about the keyboard on Logitech’s website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.