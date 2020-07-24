Logitech has joined forces with Herman Miller to make a $2,071 gaming chair

Logitech and Herman Miller have teamed up to create a gaming chair. It's called the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody and it's very expensive. How much? Didn't you read the headline?

The launch of this product couldn't have come at a better time. With scores of people being asked to work and stay at home, many people are now realising the benefits of a well sort out chair.

Essentially, this is a tweaking of Herman Miller's existing Embody chair. The changes include a black and blue colour scheme and new copper-infused foam in the back cushion that is said to keep you cooler.

Insofar as gaming chairs go, the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody is understated in its looks and I quite like it. I could do without the blue accents, however, think about how rad an all-black chair would look.

At any rate, this chair is all about comfort. Herman Miller says there's a matrix of 150 "pixels" throughout the chair that helps distributes weight evenly and reduces pressure on parts of the body.

The chair is also highly customisable. The arm height, width, seat height, depth, and even recline can all be adjusted.

And while it may be really expensive, the good thing is that it's backed by a 12-year warranty.

No word yet on local availability and pricing but the chair has a US pricing of US$1,495 (~S$2,071).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.