Logitech's Android handheld game console leaked, more Switch than Steam Deck

Following Logitech's original announcement of their partnership with Tencent, we finally have a better idea how their upcoming console hardware looks like. Logitech's Android handheld gaming console definitely looks like something we are all familiar with - the Nintendo Switch.

This follows many such devices which have come out over the past few months ranging from the Steam Deck (based on Linux) to the AYANEO (based off Windows). First leaked by prolific leaker Evan Blass, Logitech's new console could be another option pretty soon for gaming on the go.

From the visuals it would look like the Logitech console is looking to be friends with pretty much everyone on the Internet. Our guess is that we can expect Xbox Cloud, GeForce Now, Steam, Chrome, and YouTube all to be supported by the console.

The biggest reveal here is that Logitech's console would also have access to the Google Play Store. This means that anyone who gets this console will have access to an extremely wide library of games. However, with the recent trend of mobile games being adapted into a vertical format, it might look a bit odd on Logitech's leaked console.

The upside of having such consoles for mobile gaming would be general cooling and ergonomics allowing for extended playtime. However, anyone who has played Hades on the Nintendo Switch will argue otherwise.

From the looks of it, Logitech has included all the requisite buttons into the console plus a mute button and a microSD slot. Here's hoping there will be support for eSims or a Sim card slot as well.

From what we know, this might be one of the first consoles to be powered by Qualcomm's new G3x chip. If these chips perform as well as Qualcomm's dominance on the mobile phone market, things are looking rosy indeed.

Given the recent news that even PlayStation is getting into the mobile gaming space, it looks like the space is set to grow with the introduction of such devices.

ALSO READ: Logitech MX Mechanical: Decent keyboard with an eye-popping price tag

This article was first published in Geek Culture.