Logitech's G316 X gets custom-keyboard features

Logitech G is bringing several features associated with custom mechanical keyboards into its more accessible G3 Series with the G316 X 98, a wired model priced at just $139.

The keyboard combines a multi-layer snap-fit gasket structure with hot-swappable mechanical switches, PBT keycaps and support for compatible replacement keycaps.

The new design offers some of the appeal of a custom mechanical keyboard without asking buyers to assemble one from parts. Users can swap the switches and keycaps, while the gasket construction is designed to give the keyboard a more damped sound and typing feel.

Gaming features include an 8kHz report rate, per-key Lightsync RGB and a separate light bar with 30 customisable zones.

A dot-matrix display and control dial can be used to adjust the report rate, brightness, volume and media playback.

Logitech G HUB adds controls for lighting, macros, key assignments and performance presets, along with community-shared lighting and macro profiles.

The G316 X will be available with linear or tactile switches, in black or white.

The G304 gets lighter and rechargeable

The G304 X SUPERLIGHT is the more straightforward update: the familiar G304 shape, but lighter, rechargeable and finally on USB-C.

It weighs approximately 59–61g, depending on the region, and uses Logitech’s Hero 44K sensor with sensitivity ranging from 100 to 44,000 DPI.

Connection options include Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth 5.3 and wired USB-C operation.

Logitech claims more than 130 hours of battery life with RGB lighting enabled and says a two-minute charge provides up to 3.5 hours of use.

The mouse can also support an 8kHz wireless report rate, but only with Logitech’s Pro Lightspeed receiver, which is sold separately.

A standard Lightspeed USB-A receiver is included.

Logitech describes the G304 X as supporting the “Right to repair”.

This means it uses exposed screws to make the mouse easier to open and repair, with the aim of extending its usable life.

Its plastic parts are also certified to contain at least 51per cent post-consumer recycled plastic.

Together with the existing G325 wireless headset, the new mouse and keyboard give the G3 Series a matching black-or-white desktop set.

The G304 X Suerplight costs $119, while the G316 X 98 is priced at $139.

Both will be available in black or white from June 21 through LogitechG.com.

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This article was first published in Potions.sg.