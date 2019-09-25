Louis Vuitton teams up with Riot Games for the LoL World Championship

PHOTO: League of Legends
Kenneth Ang
Hardware Zone

Now, this is surprising. Of all the brands I would expect to partner up with Riot Games for the upcoming League of Legends World Championship, a luxury retailer like Louis Vuitton wasn't one of them.

That being said, life adores its surprises, no? Anyway, Riot has officially revealed their upcoming collaboration with LV to design exclusive items for the World Championship, which is scheduled to begin on 2 October.

The competition will take place across several cities: most notably Berlin, Madrid and Paris.

Among other things, Riot's announcement notes that the French fashion house will be coming up with two categories of items. The first is unique, Louis Vuitton-inspired Champion skins, capsule collections and other digital assets, designed by LV's Artistic Director of Women's Collections, Nicolas Ghesquiere.

As for the other, if the above items are considered the cherries, the second is arguably the cake itself. Or to be more specific, the cake box. That's right; LV is in charge of designing the transport case for the trophy!

That naturally means the trophy case isn't going to be any old shoebox. Riot's announcement emphasises that it will feature both "traditional Louis Vuitton savoir-faire" as well as high-tech, LoL-inspired elements.

When asked for comment, CEO and Chairman of Louis Vuitton Michael Burke expressed his company's immense enthusiasm regarding the partnership, saying:

"The League of Legends World Championship is not only the climax of the tournament: it's where the world of sports and entertainment come together in celebration of new legends to be born. Louis Vuitton has long been associated with the world's most coveted trophies, and here we are today, alongside the Summoner's Cup. We are thrilled to be part of such an iconic event."

No arguments there, Mr Burke. But believe me, I don't think Louis Vuitton are the only ones thrilled about such a collaboration! On a side note, I'm putting my money on an LV-inspired Ahri skin turning up sooner or later. What do you think?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

Digital Esports

