Lounging on the edge: Man holds solo barbecue on HDB ledge in viral clip

Amusing yet concerning footage emerged on social media yesterday (Aug 25) of a half-naked man lounging quite dangerously on the ledge outside the window of an HDB apartment.

Strangely enough, he appeared to be having a barbecue while perched six storeys above ground. There are no railings or other installations to stop him from falling off the ledge, which is meant for air-conditioner compressor units.

The short clip of the man’s daring stunt for grilled cuisine was shared on the SG Dirty Fella Facebook page — a video that sparked quite a bit of worry as well as hundreds of reposts. It is not clear where the footage was taken.

The person recording the footage can be heard warning his kids not to follow the man’s example. The topless man, on the other hand, seems oblivious to the attention and appears to be absolutely unconcerned as he plays with his phone while sitting with his legs crossed on a stool. What seems to be a barbecue grill and a plastic tub accompanied him.

While there isn’t any specific law that finds it an offence to chill outside one’s window, the man can cause a high-rise hazard if any of his items (or himself) falls off the ledge. The penalty for placing objects in a hazardous manner is a fine up to $2,000, according to HDB’s rules against killer litter.

Back in 2017, a young woman was arrested for causing intentional alarm after she climbed over a parapet and tried to enter her ex-boyfriend’s flat for some reason.

