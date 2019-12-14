Love, Bonito customers' data breached, credit card details exposed, watchdog investigating

Love, Bonito sent an e-mail to its online customers telling them that the data breach had been confirmed on Dec 10, and a malicious code had been added to its e-commerce website.
PHOTO: Love, Bonito
Hariz Baharudin
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Singapore's privacy watchdog is investigating a data breach involving home-grown fashion label Love, Bonito, after it reported that its online users' data had been compromised.

On Friday (Dec 13), the retailer, which has three stores in Singapore, sent an e-mail to its online customers telling them that the data breach had been confirmed on Tuesday and a malicious code had been added to its e-commerce website.

The malicious code has since been removed.

In the e-mail, Love, Bonito's co-founder Rachel Lim said that based on the company's investigations, some of its customers' personal information may have been exposed, including credit card numbers, expiry dates and CVVs, full names, shipping addresses, order details and phone numbers.

The e-mail did not say how many people were affected by the breach.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times about how it was alerted to the breach, a company spokesman apologised and said that a "small number" of its customers, were affected.

The spokesman later added: "We can confirm that based on Love, Bonito's investigations, approximately 3 per cent of its customers may have had their personal information exposed.

"Out of which, a small number may have had their financial data accessed."

The company was founded in 2010 and has offices in Malaysia and Indonesia. It is not known how many registered online users it has.

The spokesman said: "We took immediate actions to remove the malicious code and further steps to secure our systems. The relevant authorities have been notified, and we are working closely with them and our security vendors to investigate and resolve this matter.

"As the incident is currently under investigation, no further details can be provided."

In response to queries from ST, a spokesman for the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) said that it has been notified of the incident and investigations are ongoing.

According to Miss Lim, her company has engaged a data security expert to conduct a forensic investigation of the incident and to review, audit and enhance its security controls and processes.

In addition to informing the PDPC, she said it has reported the incident to the police.

Love, Bonito is also working with "relevant vendors" to investigate and resolve this matter, but it did not specify who these vendors are.

Miss Lim advised Love, Bonito customers to check their payment card or personal account statements for unauthorised charges and report such charges promptly to their banks.

She also told customers to ensure that two-factor authentication (2FA) has been set up for their credit cards and to notify their bank of any unusual incidents immediately, as well as to request for a credit card replacement.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Privacy issues PDPA (Personal Data Protection Act)

TRENDING

Record sum of $18.8m lost to China officials impersonation scams this year
Record sum of $18.8m lost to China officials impersonation scams this year
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
No joke: Man claims his fart can kill mosquitoes
No joke: Man claims his fart can kill mosquitoes
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Passengers evacuated after &#039;rioters&#039; hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
Passengers evacuated after 'rioters' hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao&#039;s collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao's collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight

Home Works

House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore

SERVICES