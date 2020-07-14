Love for SAF leads to creation of collectible miniature figurines

Sim Ding En
Wonderwall.sg
PHOTO: The pioneers who defended our nation and kept our people safe. 1/26 scale figurines of a 1950s police officer and the first generation of soldiers who served in the Singapore Army after we gained our independence as a nation.
PHOTO: Instagram/miniaturestoriessg

Meet Caleb Lin and Terra Chua, the husband-and-wife co-founders of Miniature Stories, which sells collectible miniature figurines of SAF soldiers in different uniforms as well as retro kacang puteh man, samsui woman, and street barber figurines in the heritage collection.

"The long-term plan for Miniature Stories has always been to capture Singapore's culture and heritage as a whole," says Terra. "Of course, National Service is a very big part of many Singaporeans' lives."

Plenty of research and discussions with sculptors and manufacturers precede the prototyping phase. Caleb and Terra then have to decide what colours to use for each figurine before they finally head to production.

The solid metal alloy figurines are hand-painted and sold primarily at their online store, miniature-stories.com, but they can also be found in selected retail locations islandwide.

Meanwhile, feast your eyes on these scaled-down beauties:

View this post on Instagram

"Target in sight, ready to engage."

A post shared by Miniature Stories (@miniaturestoriessg) on May 18, 2020 at 8:23pm PDT

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

#Collectors/Collections #heritage #culture