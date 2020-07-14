Love for SAF leads to creation of collectible miniature figurines

"The long-term plan for Miniature Stories has always been to capture Singapore's culture and heritage as a whole," says Terra. "Of course, National Service is a very big part of many Singaporeans' lives."

Plenty of research and discussions with sculptors and manufacturers precede the prototyping phase. Caleb and Terra then have to decide what colours to use for each figurine before they finally head to production.

The solid metal alloy figurines are hand-painted and sold primarily at their online store, miniature-stories.com, but they can also be found in selected retail locations islandwide.

Meanwhile, feast your eyes on these scaled-down beauties: