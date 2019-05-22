M1 fibre services disrupted in northern and eastern Singapore

A fibre broadband outage hit M1 customers in the northern and eastern parts of Singapore on Wednesday morning (May 22).

Apologising for the incident in a Facebook post around 9.10am, M1 said its engineers "are working hard to resolve the issue" and acknowledged that customers might experience difficulties in accessing fibre services.

Complaints by consumers began appearing from around 8.45am on the telco's Facebook page, as well as on online sites such as HardwareZone and Reddit.

Downdetector.sg — a site that provides an overview of various service outages, including public transport and online services — recorded around 2,400 reports of outages by M1 users at around 9am.

Many affected consumers claimed to be from the northern and eastern parts of the island, including Sengkang, Bishan, Choa Chu Kang and Pasir Ris.

Several netizens also said they experienced disruptions in other parts of Singapore, such as Bukit Batok and Boon Lay.

Some also said that their non-fibre services, such as their mobile networks, were disrupted.

However, an M1 spokesman told The Straits Times that only fibre services were affected.

The spokesman added: "M1 has confirmed that only customers in the northern and eastern parts of Singapore are affected, not the western part or other regions."

ST understands that Wednesday morning's disruption is unrelated to the one that occurred the day before when a fibre cable outage affected services in some areas in the northern part of Singapore.

Singtel, StarHub and M1 users were affected by that incident, but all three telcos said that their services were restored by 6pm.

