M1 is helping to build a 5G VR/AR gaming corner at Haidilao’s robot-run Marina Square outlet

If you’ve never had the chance to visit or see some footage of Haidilao’s so-called “smart hotpot restaurant” in Beijing, hoo boy.

With massive screens adorning the walls, robotic arms preparing orders in the kitchen, and wee droids sending sliced meats to tables, it’s a technological and culinary fever dream.

While Singapore might not be able to support something as opulent as that, hotpot heads will soon be able to experience something that comes pretty close. In an unexpected team-up between a local telco and a billion-dollar hotpot chain, M1 is getting involved in Haidilao’s upcoming robot-run restaurant at Marina Square.

In particular, M1 will be setting up a trial 5G network for a specific corner at the restaurant — one that’ll be fitted with gaming opportunities through virtual reality and augmented reality. Which will definitely make waiting in line for your table a lot less tedious.

“This will be our first 5G application in the F&B and retail domain and we are excited to partner with one of Singapore’s favourite hotpot brands, Haidilao, to bring this smart experience to life,” said M1 Chief Corporate Sales and Solutions Officer Willis Sim.