M1 is helping to build a 5G VR/AR gaming corner at Haidilao’s robot-run Marina Square outlet

A robot server carrying dishes to fulfil diners’ order arrives at a table in Haidilao’s hotpot restaurant in Beijing.
PHOTO: Reuters / Jason Lee
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

If you’ve never had the chance to visit or see some footage of Haidilao’s so-called “smart hotpot restaurant” in Beijing, hoo boy.

With massive screens adorning the walls, robotic arms preparing orders in the kitchen, and wee droids sending sliced meats to tables, it’s a technological and culinary fever dream.

While Singapore might not be able to support something as opulent as that, hotpot heads will soon be able to experience something that comes pretty close. In an unexpected team-up between a local telco and a billion-dollar hotpot chain, M1 is getting involved in Haidilao’s upcoming robot-run restaurant at Marina Square. 

In particular, M1 will be setting up a trial 5G network for a specific corner at the restaurant — one that’ll be fitted with gaming opportunities through virtual reality and augmented reality. Which will definitely make waiting in line for your table a lot less tedious. 

“This will be our first 5G application in the F&B and retail domain and we are excited to partner with one of Singapore’s favourite hotpot brands, Haidilao, to bring this smart experience to life,” said M1 Chief Corporate Sales and Solutions Officer Willis Sim. 

5G cellular networks have been the hot topic for the tech industry over the past couple of years (even the Singapore government is pushing for it aggressively), but what does it actually entail? The obvious asset is blazing fast web browsing, video streaming, and file downloads. But when placed in setting like a Haidilao smart restaurant, 5G networks virtually eliminate lag time, ensuring that robot cooks work faster while entire virtual worlds are live-streamed wirelessly. 

This isn’t a lab or factory, but a restaurant. Robotic arms sort and plate food at 海底捞 (Haidilao), a hotpot franchise...

Posted by Tammie Siew on Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Right now, it’s unclear just how involved M1 is in the robotic operations of the upcoming eatery, but what’s for sure is that Huawei technology is involved for an “enhanced dining experience”, according to the presser. The chain’s Marina Square digs will also be equipped with their proprietary Intelligent Kitchen Management System, a customised automatic soup base machine, and food delivery robots. 

Aside from the AR and VR gaming corner, we can safely presume that Haidilao’s latest spot will continue to have the chain’s usual perks and freebies for waiting customers, including unlimited snacks, manicures, and iPhone screen protector installations. 

“Customer experience has always been a top priority for us at Haidilao, and we are very excited to explore this new experience with M1 for our new store,” enthused Haidilao Marina Square’s branch manager Frank Li. 

Haidilao Marina Square doesn’t have an opening date yet, but keep a close eye on Haidilao Singapore’s Facebook page

ilyas@asiaone.com

