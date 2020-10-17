M1 outs price plans for iPhone 12 lineup

M1just released its price plans for the Apple iPhone 12 lineup and has kick-started registration of interest for their existing customers and anyone with an M1 login ID.
Pre-order begins today for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, with availability on October 23. Pre-order for iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will begin on November 6, with availability on November 13.
All customers who sign up during the preorder phase stand to enjoy these promotions:-
- Free registration and SIM card (online sign-ups only)
- $200 off for new sign-ups and those switching to M1 (and an additional S$100 if using Citi credit card for payment or S$120 with Citi M1 card)
- 3 months Free weekend data for new sign-ups (or 6 months if switching to M1)
- Free 1 year Apple TV+ and 3 months of Apple Arcade
- Year-long free subscription to VIU
- Unlimited data streaming of Spotify
- Limited-time Free 5G service + 100GB extra data for the following plans:-
- 3 months free 5G Booster pack on a $40 Base Plan with $10 Add-on
- 6 months free 5G Booster pack on a $40 Base Plan with $38 Add-on or higher
Here then are M1's price plan offers:
|Model/Plans
|$40 Base plan
|$10 Add-on ($50 plan)
|$38 Add-on (S$78 plan)
|$70 Add-on (S$110 plan)
|$195 Add-on (S$235 plan)
|Data
|12GB
|17GB
|42GB
|77GB
|112GB
|Talktime (mins)
|100
|200
|300
|500
|Unlimited
|SMS
|100
|200
|300
|500
|1000
|iPhone 12 (64GB)
|$820
|$710
|$460
|$210
|$0
|iPhone 12 (128GB)
|$880
|$780
|$520
|$270
|$0
|iPhone 12 (256GB)
|$1,040
|$930
|$670
|$430
|$110
|iPhone 12 Pro (128GB)
|$1,130
|$1,030
|$770
|$530
|$230
|iPhone 12 Pro (256GB)
|$1,290
|$1,190
|$930
|$680
|$360
|iPhone 12 Pro (512GB)
|$1,590
|$1,490
|$1,230
|$990
|$680
This article was first published in Hardware Zone