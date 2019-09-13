M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Apple
Vijay Anand
Hardware Zone

M1 is next after StarHub to release the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro prices with their two-year contract-based mobile price plans.

For reference, this is how much the phones cost from Apple directly.

iPhone 11 mobile price plans - M1
  $30
Base Plan		 + $20
add-on		 + $48
add-on		 + $80
add-on		 + $205
add-on
Data /
Talktime /
SMS		 12GB
100 mins
100 SMS		 17GB
200 mins
200 SMS		 42GB
300 mins
300 SMS		 78GB
500 mins
500 SMS		 112GB
Unlimited mins
1000 SMS
iPhone 11 (64GB) S$770 S$575 S$315 S$70 $0
iPhone 11 (128GB) S$835 S$640 S$380 S$130 $0
iPhone 11 (256B) S$990 S$795 S$535 S$285 $0

iPhone 11 Pro mobile price plans - M1
  $30
Base Plan		 + $20
add-on		 + $48
add-on		 + $80
add-on		 + $205
add-on
Data /
Talktime /
SMS		 12GB
100 mins
100 SMS		 17GB
200 mins
200 SMS		 42GB
300 mins
300 SMS		 78GB
500 mins
500 SMS		 112GB
Unlimited mins
1000 SMS
iPhone 11 Pro
(64GB)		 S$1,225 S$1,030 S$770 S$520 S$200
iPhone 11 Pro
(256GB)		 S$1445 S$1,250 S$990 S$740 S$420
iPhone 11 Pro
(512GB)		 S$1,725 S$1,530 S$1,270 S$1,025 S$705

iPhone 11 Pro Max mobile price plans - M1
  $30
Base Plan		 + $20
add-on		 + $48
add-on		 + $80
add-on		 + $205
add-on
Data /
Talktime /
SMS		 12GB
100 mins
100 SMS		 17GB
200 mins
200 SMS		 42GB
300 mins
300 SMS		 78GB
500 mins
500 SMS		 112GB
Unlimited mins
1000 SMS
iPhone 11
Pro Max (64GB)		 S$1,365 S$1,170 S$905 S$660 S$340
iPhone 11
Pro Max (256GB)		 S$1,575 S$1,380 S$1,120 S$875 S$555
iPhone 11
Pro Max (512B)		 S$1,860 S$1,665 S$1,405 S$1,160 S$840

Customers will be able to pre-order the new iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max with M1 from 13th September 2019, 8pm. Meanwhile, registration of interest is open here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

