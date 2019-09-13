M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11

M1 is next after StarHub to release the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro prices with their two-year contract-based mobile price plans.
For reference, this is how much the phones cost from Apple directly.
|$30
Base Plan
|+ $20
add-on
|+ $48
add-on
|+ $80
add-on
|+ $205
add-on
|Data /
Talktime /
SMS
|12GB
100 mins
100 SMS
|17GB
200 mins
200 SMS
|42GB
300 mins
300 SMS
|78GB
500 mins
500 SMS
|112GB
Unlimited mins
1000 SMS
|iPhone 11 (64GB)
|S$770
|S$575
|S$315
|S$70
|$0
|iPhone 11 (128GB)
|S$835
|S$640
|S$380
|S$130
|$0
|iPhone 11 (256B)
|S$990
|S$795
|S$535
|S$285
|$0
|iPhone 11 Pro
(64GB)
|S$1,225
|S$1,030
|S$770
|S$520
|S$200
|iPhone 11 Pro
(256GB)
|S$1445
|S$1,250
|S$990
|S$740
|S$420
|iPhone 11 Pro
(512GB)
|S$1,725
|S$1,530
|S$1,270
|S$1,025
|S$705
|iPhone 11
Pro Max (64GB)
|S$1,365
|S$1,170
|S$905
|S$660
|S$340
|iPhone 11
Pro Max (256GB)
|S$1,575
|S$1,380
|S$1,120
|S$875
|S$555
|iPhone 11
Pro Max (512B)
|S$1,860
|S$1,665
|S$1,405
|S$1,160
|S$840
Customers will be able to pre-order the new iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max with M1 from 13th September 2019, 8pm. Meanwhile, registration of interest is open here.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.