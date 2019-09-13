M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11

M1 is next after StarHub to release the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro prices with their two-year contract-based mobile price plans.

For reference, this is how much the phones cost from Apple directly.

iPhone 11 mobile price plans - M1 $30

Base Plan + $20

add-on + $48

add-on + $80

add-on + $205

add-on Data /

Talktime /

SMS 12GB

100 mins

100 SMS 17GB

200 mins

200 SMS 42GB

300 mins

300 SMS 78GB

500 mins

500 SMS 112GB

Unlimited mins

1000 SMS iPhone 11 (64GB) S$770 S$575 S$315 S$70 $0 iPhone 11 (128GB) S$835 S$640 S$380 S$130 $0 iPhone 11 (256B) S$990 S$795 S$535 S$285 $0

iPhone 11 Pro mobile price plans - M1 $30

Base Plan + $20

add-on + $48

add-on + $80

add-on + $205

add-on Data /

Talktime /

SMS 12GB

100 mins

100 SMS 17GB

200 mins

200 SMS 42GB

300 mins

300 SMS 78GB

500 mins

500 SMS 112GB

Unlimited mins

1000 SMS iPhone 11 Pro

(64GB) S$1,225 S$1,030 S$770 S$520 S$200 iPhone 11 Pro

(256GB) S$1445 S$1,250 S$990 S$740 S$420 iPhone 11 Pro

(512GB) S$1,725 S$1,530 S$1,270 S$1,025 S$705

iPhone 11 Pro Max mobile price plans - M1 $30

Base Plan + $20

add-on + $48

add-on + $80

add-on + $205

add-on Data /

Talktime /

SMS 12GB

100 mins

100 SMS 17GB

200 mins

200 SMS 42GB

300 mins

300 SMS 78GB

500 mins

500 SMS 112GB

Unlimited mins

1000 SMS iPhone 11

Pro Max (64GB) S$1,365 S$1,170 S$905 S$660 S$340 iPhone 11

Pro Max (256GB) S$1,575 S$1,380 S$1,120 S$875 S$555 iPhone 11

Pro Max (512B) S$1,860 S$1,665 S$1,405 S$1,160 S$840

Customers will be able to pre-order the new iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max with M1 from 13th September 2019, 8pm. Meanwhile, registration of interest is open here.

