M1 unveils iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max price plans

With the pre-order for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max imminent, M1 has unveiled its upfront prices of the two upcoming iPhone 12 models.

M1's invitation to pre-order (and hopefully, pre-ordering itself) is available here for the iPhone 12 mini , and here for the iPhone 12 Pro Max .

M1 has yet to respond to our queries, but we're checking if the mini and Pro Max pre-order bonuses will be identical to its 12 and 12 Pro pre-order campaign. Previously, customers who sign up during the pre-order phase stood to enjoy the following:

Free registration and SIM card (online sign-ups only)

$200 off for new sign-ups and those switching to M1 (and an additional $100 if using Citi credit card for payment or $120 with Citi M1 card)

3 months free weekend data for new sign-ups (or 6 months if switching to M1)

Free 1 year Apple TV+ and 3 months of Apple Arcade

Year-long free subscription to VIU

Unlimited data streaming of Spotify

Limited-time free 5G service + 100GB extra data for the following plans:- 3 months free 5G Booster pack on a $40 Base Plan with $10 add-on 6 months free 5G Booster pack on a $40 Base Plan with $38 add-on or higher



Model / Plans $40 Base plan $10 Add-on

($50 plan) $38 Add-on

(S$78 plan) $70 Add-on

(S$110 plan) $195 Add-on

(S$235 plan) Data 12GB 17GB 42GB 77GB 112GB Talktime (mins) 100 200 300 500 Unlimited SMS 100 200 300 500 1000 iPhone 12 mini (64GB) $680 $570 $310 $60 $0 iPhone 12 mini (128GB) $740 $640 $370 $130 $0 iPhone 12 mini (256GB) $890 $790 $530 $280 $0 iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) $1,270 $1,160 $900 $650 $160 iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) $1,420 $1,320 $1,060 $810 $260 iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) $1,720 $1,620 $1,360 $1,110 $560 M1 plans

We'll update the telco price plan comparison with all models once all telcos have their contract price plans out.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.