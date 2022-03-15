M1's iPhone SE price plans come out

M1’s iPhone SE price plans have been released.
For those wanting to get an iPhone SE under the team in Orange, pre-orders started last night with the phone open for general availability from March 18, 2022.
According to M1, customers who sign up or re-contract for a Bespoke Contract will get to enjoy up to six months of M1’s 5Go Plus Booster, and receive an additional 25GB of data per month, and a complimentary upgrade to a 5G SIM.
iPhone SE on M1’s 2-year Bespoke price plans
|
|
$50.95 Plan
|
$15 add-on
|
$28 add-on
|
$40 add-on
|
$60 add-on
|
$105 add-on
|
$185 add-on
|
Monthly subscription
|
$50.95
|
$65.95
|
$78.95
|
$90.95
|
$110.95
|
$155.95
|
$235.95
|
M1 5G Booster
|
Six months free
|
Six months free
|
Six months free
|
Six months free
|
Six months free
|
Six months free
|
Six months free
|
Data
|
20GB
|
35GB
|
45GB
|
65GB
|
80GB
|
125GB
|
Unlimited
|
Additional data
|
25GB
|
25GB
|
25GB
|
25GB
|
25GB
|
25GB
|
NA
|
Talktime (min)
|
200
|
300
|
300
|
500
|
800
|
1,200
|
Unlimited
|
SMS
|
200
|
300
|
300
|
500
|
800
|
1,200
|
2,000
|
IPhone SE 64GB
|
$160
|
$20
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
IPhone SE 128GB
|
$220
|
$80
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
IPhone SE 256GB
|
$380
|
$240
|
$110
|
$40
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
M1's Bespoke Flexi plans begin at $30.95 with the final price being determined by how customers choose to build their plan. There is no lock-in contract, and for the device, customers can choose the amount that they’d like to pay upfront, as well as how they’d like to pay the balance over 12/18/24/36 months.
Interested customers can try the different configurations at this link: https://shop.m1.com.sg/bespoke/devices/flexi/iphone-13
The chart below is an example of the price of the iPhone SE under the Bespoke Flexi $30.95 plan.
iPhone SE under M1 Bespoke Flexi price plan
|Models
|RRP
|Bespoke Flexi $30.95/mth Plan (No contract)
|Usual price
|Price after $100 discount
|iPhone SE 64GB
|$699
|$664
|$564
|iPhone SE 128GB
|$769
|$731
|$631
|iPhone SE 256GB
|$939
|$892
|$792
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.