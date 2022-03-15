M1's iPhone SE price plans come out

Ken Wong
Hardware Zone
The iPhone SE will be available under M1's Bespoke price plans.
M1’s iPhone SE price plans have been released.

For those wanting to get an iPhone SE under the team in Orange, pre-orders started last night with the phone open for general availability from March 18, 2022.

According to M1, customers who sign up or re-contract for a Bespoke Contract will get to enjoy up to six months of M1’s 5Go Plus Booster, and receive an additional 25GB of data per month, and a complimentary upgrade to a 5G SIM.

iPhone SE on M1’s 2-year Bespoke price plans

 

$50.95 Plan

$15 add-on

$28 add-on

$40 add-on

$60 add-on

$105 add-on

$185 add-on

Monthly subscription

$50.95

$65.95

$78.95

$90.95

$110.95

$155.95

$235.95

M1 5G Booster

Six months free

Six months free

Six months free

Six months free

Six months free

Six months free

Six months free

Data

20GB

35GB

45GB

65GB

80GB

125GB

Unlimited

Additional data

25GB

25GB

25GB

25GB

25GB

25GB

NA

Talktime (min)

200

300

300

500

800

1,200

Unlimited

SMS

200

300

300

500

800

1,200

2,000

IPhone SE 64GB

$160

$20

$0

$0

$0

$0

$0

IPhone SE 128GB

$220

$80

$0

$0

$0

$0

$0

IPhone SE 256GB

$380

$240

$110

$40

$0

$0

$0

M1's Bespoke Flexi plans begin at $30.95 with the final price being determined by how customers choose to build their plan. There is no lock-in contract, and for the device, customers can choose the amount that they’d like to pay upfront, as well as how they’d like to pay the balance over 12/18/24/36 months.

Interested customers can try the different configurations at this link: https://shop.m1.com.sg/bespoke/devices/flexi/iphone-13

The chart below is an example of the price of the iPhone SE under the Bespoke Flexi $30.95 plan.

iPhone SE under M1 Bespoke Flexi price plan

Models RRP Bespoke Flexi $30.95/mth Plan (No contract)
Usual price Price after $100 discount
iPhone SE 64GB $699 $664 $564
iPhone SE 128GB $769 $731 $631
iPhone SE 256GB $939 $892 $792

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

