MacBook Air with M2 chip available for pre-order from July 8

Apple has announced the pre-order and availability dates for the MacBook Air with M2 chip.

Consumers in Singapore can pre-order the MacBook Air with M2 chip from July 8, 8pm SGT and shipping will begin from July 15.

As a quick recap, the new MacBook Air ditches the wedge design and adopts a similar design language as the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other specs include a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, a MagSafe port, and two USB-C USB4/Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The MacBook Air with M2 chip starts from S$1,699. A completely maxed out MacBook Air will cost $3,649.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.