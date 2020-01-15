MacBooks could be getting a new 'Pro Mode'

The new Mac Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro are clear indications of Apple's increased focus in the professional consumer market.

Now, reports say that there's a new "Pro Mode" that can be turned on and off by users.

Evidence of this was discovered in the latest macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta build.

The code also warns that using Pro Mode may speed up apps but that it'll come at the cost of decreased battery life and increased fan noise.

It's not clear at this time which Macs will get Pro Mode but reports suggest that it's exclusive to MacBooks and that it could only be available on newer MacBooks that have improved thermal designs - like the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.