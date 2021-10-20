MacOS Monterey will be officially available on Oct 25

Apple has just revealed that macOS Monterey – the latest version of macOS – will be available as a free software update on Oct 25.

Going by past releases, this likely means early morning on Oct 26 for us in Singapore.

To recap, macOS Monterey was announced at WWDC 2021 early last month and it has a good number of new and very interesting features.

To start, Safari has a completely new design that is cleaner and puts more of the focus on the website. Tabs are now more compact and there's a new way to manage them called Tab Groups.

The changes in Safari are significant and not everyone is a fan of them. Thankfully, Apple is giving users the ability to turn off these changes.

macOS Monterey is also getting Shortcuts that lets you create automated processes.

And one particularly impressive feature that was demo-ed during the keynote was Universal Control that lets Mac users use their Mac's keyboard and mouse to control their iPad.

macOS Monterey users who are paid subscribers to iCloud also gets new security features in Mail Privacy Protection and iCloud Private Relay.

For those looking to upgrade, here are the Macs that will support macOS Monterey:

iMac (late 2015 and newer)

iMac Pro (2017 and newer)

Mac Pro (late 2013 and newer)

Mac Mini (late 2014 and newer)

MacBook Pro (early 2015 and newer)

MacBook Air (early 2015 and newer)

MacBook (early 2016 and newer)

