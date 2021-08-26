Magic: The Gathering brings exciting crossovers with Lord of the Rings, Warhammer 40k, Fortnite, Street Fighter

Magic: The Gathering is crossing over to other planes, making beloved places and characters from popular franchises into playable Magic cards. The Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms crossover was but the first step to more geeky greatness. Soon, we will get cards based on The Lord of the Rings, Warhammer 40,000, Fortnite, and Street Fighter.

This is under the newly announced Universes Beyond brand, which serves to expand Magic’s game system so players can explore worlds outside of Magic’s own. In other words, crossovers. Lots of them.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth

PHOTO: Twitter/ NeekosKesh

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth will be a full set releasing in 2023. With new art that meshes the core essence of Tolkien’s world with Magic’s signature style, the set will bring Middle-Earth to life in a fresh and spectacular way.

It will also be made available on Magic Online and MTG Arena, along with four Commander decks and Secret Lair drops to quench the fans’ thirst for all things Tolkien.

Warhammer 40,000

PHOTO: Twitter/ Warhammer

The Warhammer 40,000 crossover will come in the form of four Commander decks, and squads of Space Marines.

All the new art, new cards, and power-packed reprints within these Commander decks will be available in 2022.

Fortnite

PHOTO: Reuters file

Fortnite will consist of two reprints under the Secret Lair drop series, though the exact details remain to be seen.

Street Fighter

PHOTO: Twitter/ Street Fighter

With the Street Fighter franchise celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2022, Wizards of the Coast teases at a Chun Li card with a unique mechanic, Multikicker. As far as Secret Lair drops go, this is definitely a juicy one.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.