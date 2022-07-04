Magic: the Gathering's Double Masters 2022 set releases for tabletop on July 8.

Regardless of whether you picked up Magic: The Gathering to play with your friends or are merely collecting cards for their splendid artworks, the fact remains that you probably care much more than you should about shiny pieces of cardboard.

Well, it's not like I'm in any position to judge. After all, I'm a TCG player too.

Speaking of shiny cardboard, Wizards of the Coast has announced that the Double Masters 2022 booster will be arriving next Friday (July 8) and as implied by the name, it contains twice the number of rare and foiled cards of a conventional booster. As such, both players and collectors will have a ball with it.

Comprising a total spread of 331 cards (80 of which can be borderless), Double Masters 2022 will bring with it loads of new cards as well as reprints. If you're a player, you'll certainly enjoy the new three-colour format drafts and multicoloured limited archetypes, and if you're a collector, being able to "bling out" your collections with twice as many shiny cards should be more than enough incentive.

Specifically, players can expect to see the return of Planeswalkers like Wrenn and Six, and Liliana, the Last Hope. Some of the original Eldrazi Titans, like Ulamog, the Infinite Gyre and Emrakul, the Aeons Torn are also included in Double Masters 2022. Have a look!

PHOTO: Wizards of the Coast

Apart from the number of foils and rare cards, Double Masters 2022 will pretty much be the same as other boosters in terms of availability. You'll be able to pick up the set as Draft Boosters, Draft Packs, or Collector Boosters.

For more information on the set and cards, feel free to place down your lands and hop over to the official page.

