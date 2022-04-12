Major features said to be coming to iOS 16 and WatchOS 9

Apple is expected to preview major features of iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 at WWDC 2022.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, iOS 16 is likely to see "fairly significant enhancements" across the board which include updated notifications and new health-tracking features.

Gurman says it is unlikely to be an end-to-end redesign of the iOS interface.

He reiterated that the introduction of the long-rumoured augmented reality (AR) headset is delayed till the end of the year or next year, but beta versions of iOS 16 have numerous references to the device and its integration with the iPhone.

For the iPad, Apple may introduce a new multitasking interface.

WatchOS 9 is expected to have significant upgrades to activity and health tracking.

Gurman reported in February that the Apple Watch lineup will get its biggest revamp this year with three models.

The new health tracking features could include blood pressure monitoring, body temperature technology, and more advanced sleep tracking.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.