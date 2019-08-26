Majulah Singapura randomly gets played aloud in an Asian supermarket in Pittsburgh

PHOTO: Twitter video screengrab / @ahandfulofdirt
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Imagine, if you will, that you’re shopping for ingredients and produce at an Asian grocery store in Pennsylvania. The muzak playing in the background is appropriately Asian too, since the store’s keeping on brand. 

Suddenly, an all-too-familiar swell of orchestral sounds kicks in. Instinctively, you stand to attention as the choral voices pipes aloud the lyrics to Majulah Singapura. It’s the song of your people alright, but it’s too surreal to take in — why the heck is the National Anthem ringing through the loudspeakers of a food store in Pittsburgh, of all places? 

It’s a question that holds no answers for Darren Tan, who just happened to be at Lotus Food Company — a popular Asian supermarket in the city of Pittsburgh — when Singapore’s anthem started playing aloud. According to his posted video on Twitter and Instagram, he was the only one who seemed taken aback at the absurdity of the situation as other shoppers simply perused items, oblivious to the patriotic tune. 

After going viral on Twitter, folks theorised that the store’s owner could have Singaporean roots. The most likely explanation is that the employee in charge of the AUX cord could have just put together a playlist of random Asian melodies, including the city-state’s grand anthem first composed by the late great Zubir Said in 1958. 

Of course, one can’t just do the same here — there are actual edicts for the usage of Majulah Singapura as governed by the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act. 

Photo: Attorney-General's Chambers website screengrab

Still, good to know that there is some semblance of national representation for Singapore more than 15,000 kilometres away from home. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Twitter viral viral videos

TRENDING

Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Man who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution&#039;s appeal; his wife convicted of not paying worker&#039;s salary
Couple who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution's appeal
Police looking for man who left baby at hospital and fled; mother suspected of child, drug abuse
Man flees after leaving unconscious baby at SGH; police manhunt ongoing
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights
SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Majulah Singapura randomly gets played aloud in an Asian supermarket in Pittsburgh
Majulah Singapura randomly gets played aloud in an Asian supermarket in Pittsburgh
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it

LIFESTYLE

6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

SERVICES