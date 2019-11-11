Malaysian college students go viral on Twitter for carrying out dormitory tug of war

School may be frustrating for students in many ways, especially when assignment deadlines and examinations push stress levels to a whole new level.

Very often, dealing with the pressure of academia can be a difficult thing to do. However, a group of Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) students in Perak, Malaysia came up with a (literally) straining way of relieving their stress during the exam period.

The 27-second-long video was shared last week by Malaysian Twitter user (@_amrlhakim) with a meme-inspired caption that explores what boys are really doing when their girlfriends aren't around.

girlfriend: he must be cheating on me rn



The clip shows the group of UTP students, whose identities remain unknown, playing an all-out game of tug of war barefooted along the dormitory hallway.

In the game, the losing team on the right could be seen giving way to the other team on the left.

The clip has since been viewed over 700,000 times, bringing much laughter into the dreary hearts of students.

Some have pointed out at how envious and amazed they are at how creative UTP students can be when it comes to having fun, while others were laughing at how hilarious one of the guys in the losing team was seen sliding across the hallway.

Several users considered the stunt to be one of the reasons why being a dude is the best (questionable). At the same time, others were thoroughly amazed and had given it a try themselves.

It definitely wouldn't hurt to have fun along the way. Or at the very least, make the best of one's school life with impromptu shenanigans.

