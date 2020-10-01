Malaysian housewife brings in household income by making nearly $6k live-streaming PUBG

With easier access to tech than ever before these days, virtually anyone can be a professional video gamer, including your mother. You freakin’ casual.

No, really. You just have to look at the success story of MissRose Gaming, a Malaysian housewife who streams her gameplay pawning nooblets in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

Just by honing her skills on PUBG Mobile and streaming matches live on Facebook, Roslinda Embran is able to rake in as much as a five-figure sum. Recognised as an official Facebook Gaming Creator, she made RM18,000 (S$5,958) when she made her debut.

In a video interview with Malaysian radio station Zayan, Roslinda recounted her journey from amateur to pro-gamer — a tough expedition fraught with conservative haters who’d tell her to quit playing games and perform her duties as a housewife.

“Some people would tell me to go back to the kitchen and cook because women aren’t supposed to play games. I’d just ignore their criticism and say that this is my job,” she said.

Roslinda first got the idea to start streaming from a family member, who suggested that she might as well try live-streaming on Facebook since she plays PUBG Mobile all the time (even her husband has called her out) anyway. Though she only got started into gaming seriously more than a year ago, she managed to improve both her gaming and live-streaming competency by asking other fellow streamers for advice.

SALAM JUMAAT!!! WAH SEASON 11 NI DAH RAMAI KER YG RP 100?? HARI NI SERVER BUSY,SO SIAPA YG DAH BUAT BAYARAN UTK UC,HARAP... Posted by MissRose Gaming on Thursday, 9 January 2020

In the interview, she also mentioned how she balances her duties as a mother and her live-streaming sessions. Her day would consist of preparing breakfast for her family and sending her child to school, live-stream for three hours, do some housework, live-stream again, spend time with her family in the evening, and start live-streaming again at 10pm.

Roslinda also assured that her family has been supportive of her unorthodox job, even though gamers aren’t exactly seen in a positive light by Malaysians at large. Her words of inspiration to fellow housewives is that they shouldn’t totally rely on their husbands to bring in the dough — wives should also play a part to contribute and have their own savings in case of emergencies.

“To succeed, don’t give up even for a second,” she offered to those who’d like to dip their toes in the wild world of live-streaming.

“Keep trying even if you may fail many times. The first thing you must do is set your dream.”

ilyas@asiaone.com