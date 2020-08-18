Malaysian Instagram chef cooks spaghetti carbonara using instant teh tarik

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/@ashhryyyyy

Olive oil, spaghetti, carbonara sauce, capsicum, cheese, onions, prawns, instant teh tarik powder — one of these things does not belong. 

And yet, Malaysian cook Mohd Asri Atan combined them all together in an unholy culinary union that would make any Italian weep. 

Dubbed the 'Carbonara Teh Tarik', the man behind popular Instagram food account @ashhryyyyy managed to beguile hundreds of thousands of viewers with his extremely unorthodox recipe. 

In case you still don’t know what it is, it’s spaghetti carbonara with a glass of freshly brewed 3-in-1 BOH Tea. Less sugar, if it helps. 

Carbonara Teh Tarik Kurang Manis Spaghetti Teh Tarik Kurang Manis @bohteamalaysia Sos carbonara Capsicum Cendawan Cheese Bawang holland Bawang putih Pepperoni Udang Parsley Black pepper Okay guys menu ni aku buat sendiri menggunakan Teh Tarik Kurang Manis dari @bohteamalaysia, aku gantikan cooking cream & milk kepada Teh Tarik, ya Allah sumpah sedap sangat rasa teh & susu dari teh tu well blend dengan gravy & spaghetti. Korang boleh try nanti. Okay guys untuk bahan bahan capsicum, cendawan, beef pepperoni semua tu kene potong cantik2 okay utk kita masukkan dalam masakkan kita. Ambik 3 peket BOH Teh Tarik Kurang Manis & bancuh utk kita masukkan nanti. Masukkan bawang holland & bawang putih yang telah dipotong dadu atau dicincang kasar kedalam kuali tumis menggunakan minyak zaiton. Bila dah naik bau masukkan beeef pepperoni, capsicum & udang tunggu sehingga udang bertukar warna masukkan black pepper & baru masukkan cendawan. Selepas itu masukkan instant carbonara sos & masukkan bahan utama iaitu BOH Teh Tarik Kurang Manis, masukkan sukatan air teh tu mengikut selera masing2. Kalau nak cair masuk banyak ok. Selepas itu masukkan cheese cheddar sekeping dua & untuk bau lagi sedap masukkan parsley yg telah dipotong halus & last sekali masukkan spaghetti yang telah direbus lepas tu kau gaul gaul dah siap. Makan makan hmm shoshedap shoshedap tiberr. Selamat mencuba! #BOHTea #adaBOHadaUmmph! #BOH #ashhmasak #spaghetticarbonara #shoshedap

A post shared by Ashhryshoshedap (@ashhryyyyy) on Aug 10, 2020 at 3:12am PDT

The recipe was self-concocted, says Asri, who thought of replacing cooking cream and milk — things that aren’t supposed to be included in genuine carbonara by the way — with teh tarik. 

“Oh my god, I swear this tastes good with the tea and milk blending well with the gravy and spaghetti,” he wrote, urging others to try it out. 

It’s a pretty heavy pasta dish, ingredients-wise:

  • Spaghetti
  • Carbonara sauce
  • Capsicum
  • Mushrooms
  • Cheese (processed ones, according to the video)
  • Garlic
  • Onions
  • Pepperoni
  • Prawns
  • Parsley
  • Black pepper
  • BOH Tea instant teh tarik

In the comments section, netizens expressed their bewildered yet curious reactions. Some even asked if Asri had a stomachache afterwards. None seemed to have tried the recipe so far.

It wouldn’t be the first viral bizarre recipe to come out of Malaysia — there was a time when people raved about mixing Milo powder into Maggi curry noodles

Here's a concoction we decided to try out - Curry Milo Maggi. Watch to see how we made it in the office and what's the verdict. http://bit.ly/2gf6yJb

Posted by AsiaOne on Wednesday, March 30, 2016

