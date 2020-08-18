Malaysian Instagram chef cooks spaghetti carbonara using instant teh tarik

Olive oil, spaghetti, carbonara sauce, capsicum, cheese, onions, prawns, instant teh tarik powder — one of these things does not belong.

And yet, Malaysian cook Mohd Asri Atan combined them all together in an unholy culinary union that would make any Italian weep.

Dubbed the 'Carbonara Teh Tarik', the man behind popular Instagram food account @ashhryyyyy managed to beguile hundreds of thousands of viewers with his extremely unorthodox recipe.

In case you still don’t know what it is, it’s spaghetti carbonara with a glass of freshly brewed 3-in-1 BOH Tea. Less sugar, if it helps.

The recipe was self-concocted, says Asri, who thought of replacing cooking cream and milk — things that aren’t supposed to be included in genuine carbonara by the way — with teh tarik.

“Oh my god, I swear this tastes good with the tea and milk blending well with the gravy and spaghetti,” he wrote, urging others to try it out.

It’s a pretty heavy pasta dish, ingredients-wise:

Spaghetti

Carbonara sauce

Capsicum

Mushrooms

Cheese (processed ones, according to the video)

Garlic

Onions

Pepperoni

Prawns

Parsley

Black pepper

BOH Tea instant teh tarik

In the comments section, netizens expressed their bewildered yet curious reactions. Some even asked if Asri had a stomachache afterwards. None seemed to have tried the recipe so far.

It wouldn’t be the first viral bizarre recipe to come out of Malaysia — there was a time when people raved about mixing Milo powder into Maggi curry noodles.

Here's a concoction we decided to try out - Curry Milo Maggi. Watch to see how we made it in the office and what's the verdict. http://bit.ly/2gf6yJb Posted by AsiaOne on Wednesday, March 30, 2016

