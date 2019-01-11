Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife's new white blouse in the wash

PHOTO: Twitter/AdliAmirullah
Mabel Khoo
AsiaOne

You know how mum always says to separate the whites from colours. Seems like this guy missed the memo. 

A Malaysian man by the name of Adli Amirullah (@AdliAmirullah) was in dire need of help after he ruined his wife's white laundry in the wash — he had tossed in a red shirt.

What was once a spotless white blouse had since been dyed in unsightly hues of pink.

His desperate call for help went out on Twitter on Wednesday (Oct 29) when he discovered the state of his wife's blouse, with a caption that reads: "Guys, I need help. I accidentally washed my wife's new white blouse with his new red's blouse. And now the white blouse became pink! I have not told her this yet. Trying to solve first. HELP"

Things got even direr the more he tweeted about the situation. His wife had specifically bought a new white blouse because she didn’t have one in her closet. She even sent him a message asking him about the new blouse as she couldn’t find it. 

Following the tweet, netizens went on to give suggestions as to how Adli could still rectify the issue.

"You first soak in warm water, a little Clorox, soap. Let's see first." PHOTO: Twitter/nitqoje
"Buy a new one. But try soaking in Clorox first" PHOTO: Twitter/irah_yatt

Determined to fix the issue, he decided to heed the most popular advice: soaking the stained blouse in a mixture of Clorox and soap. 

After giving it a good wash, he found that the colour did not budge at all. 

Even so, the netizens continued to suggest what he should have done in the first place. Some recommended a different solution of removing the pink stain while several others gave him tips on how he should do the laundry. 

"Omg, you've wasted your money! Should've used soap and soak the blouse overnight. The next day, continue to wash in the washing machine. I've tried this one on my hubby's white shirt that has turned yellow and is effectively brand new." PHOTO: Twitter/_diyana7
"Another solution, try washing with a bar of soap... or you can try tossing it in the washing machine.. try steeping it in water for a while and then wash it, as usual, using detergent..." PHOTO: Twitter/izzxti_zxti
PHOTO: Twitter/NBusero

Others had pointed out that he would have solved this issue easily by buying his wife a brand new blouse. Along with some romantic gestures to appease her.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter
PHOTO: Twitter/Just_Bella22

Having given up on clearing the stains, Adli went on a wild hunt at a mall in a bid to replace the blouse without raising any suspicions. Thankfully, he managed to find the white blouse, which was apparently the last one in stock. 

In the end, he came clean with his wife about the shenanigans. She was fine with everything — except for the fact that he went to the mall without her. 

mabelkhoo@asiaone.com

More about
Digital malaysia Twitter

TRENDING

Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife&#039;s new white blouse in the wash
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife's new white blouse in the wash
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
New study shows Bangkok will be under water in 30 years
New study shows Bangkok will be under water in 30 years
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I haven&#039;t been near my kids for months and I&#039;m a better mother for it
I haven't been near my kids for months and I'm a better mother for it
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival & other fun activities
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women

SERVICES