Malaysian mum left speechless after YouTuber daughter surprises her with RM10,000 in cash

Parents, if your kid wants to be a YouTuber instead of an astronaut, know that supporting that decision could pay off in the future. Quite literally.

In a loving gesture (also one that was sure to garner hundreds and thousands of views), Malaysian YouTube personality Nur Aisyah Mohd Razip surprised her mother with RM10,000 (S$3,292) in cash.

Like, an actual fat stack of dollar notes that was sprung on Mum as part of a “What’s in the Box Challenge” just a few days before the new year.

Huh, I guess not all influencers are self-centred brats after all.

There’s a perfectly good reason why Aisyah — a 19-year-old girl, mind you — has that much dough. Despite having the moniker “Cupcake Aisyah”, she doesn’t actually bake. What she actually does is vlog on YouTube, an activity Aisyah has been honing since the age of 12, garnering hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. On top of getting that sweet YouTube ad money, she also runs sponsored posts and sells her own line of phone cases.

But Aisyah’s intention in recording her mother’s reaction to the cash surprise wasn’t about flexing her wealth, she clarified to mStar.

“I create content in hopes of inspiring others. I wanted people not to forget our responsibilities as children to give back to our parents. The gift is nothing in comparison to their sacrifices for us.”

Though Aisyah’s gesture left her mother utterly speechless and in tears, commenters had a lot of things to say about the emotional video.

PHOTO: YouTube screengrabs

