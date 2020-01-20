Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years

PHOTO: Instagram / @kay_abdul
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

It took nine long years, but a pilfered (and very used) travel blanket was returned to Malaysia Airlines by a passenger who even left a note expressing regret over the minor dishonesty nearly a decade ago. 

Though in all honesty, the airline probably will have no use at all for a ratty old blanket that’s been missing for nine years. But hey, it’s the thought that counts. 

In an Instagram post last Friday (Jan 17), @kay_abdul posted about "something sweet" that happened on flight MH156. According to the MAS leading flight steward, a crew member brought his attention to a neatly-wrapped package left behind by a passenger following a flight from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to King Abdulaziz International Airport. 

“As usual, we’d conduct inspections in the cabin after passengers leave to make sure that they didn’t leave their belongings behind,” said the steward, Kamarulzaman Abd Karim, to Harian Metro

It turned out that an anonymous passenger wanted to return an airline-issued blanket from 2011, and even apologised for taking it home. The included note didn’t contain a name or a contact number. 

Here’s what the note read:

"Sorry… I was dishonest in the past. I took this blanket. Around 2011 if I’m not mistaken. Today, I am returning it. 

I apologise and I hope that you’ll forgive me for using it all this time. By the way, it’s my favourite blanket…

I’m sorry once again, MAS…"

Kamarulzaman noted to Harian Metro that he felt moved by the act — especially since it’s been so long since the blanket was taken. This, on top of how it’s quite common for passengers across all airlines to take home the provided flight blankets as a sort of souvenir. 

Fellow Malaysians were similarly inspired to also return their looted MAS blankets. 

"I’m still using it. I don’t know if my mum asked for permission to take a blanket back home to Sabah because we have a lot of them." PHOTO: Twitter screengrab
"Accidentally took one too, looks like I have to return it." PHOTO: Twitter screengrab
"Hope they'll forgive me for taking a blanket home when I was around four to eight years old, I really love the blanket and now it's my precious, please forgive me MAS" PHOTO: Twitter screengrab
"I accidently took an MAS blanket too in my schooldays, probably around 2004. Didn't know that we couldn't take it out. I wanted to return it but didn't know how. Hope MAS forgives me please. #malaysianhospitality" PHOTO: Twitter screengrab

Though some folks might be confused about why anyone would bother to do so after nine years, it makes sense when you realise the context. Having alighted at the Saudi international airport, it would mean that the anonymous passenger is going on a pilgrimage to Mecca, a journey which would see the Muslim pilgrim perform cleansing rituals in Islam’s holiest sites. 

Nine years it may have been, but it’s never too late to atone for past sins. Even for something as trivial as bringing home an airplane blanket. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Twitter malaysia Malaysia Airlines

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES