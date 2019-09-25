Malaysia's 5G plan moves forward in a potential boost to China's Huawei

Malaysia will start a nationwide demonstration of 5G projects next month, a minister said on Tuesday, indicating it was on track to become one of the first Asian countries to launch the technology.

The government has said it wants to start rolling out the ultra-fast mobile internet service early next year, and unlike Vietnam and some developed nations, is not averse to letting its telecoms companies work with China's Huawei.

Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, was put on a US blacklist in May after Washington said its equipment could be used for spying, a charge the company denies.

That put pressure on many other countries to follow suit. But Malaysia, a nation of 32 million people, has said it is not concerned about the spying allegations, focusing instead on the relative affordability of Huawei products.