Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover's boyfriend

On July 17, Allen Vincent Hui Kim Seng (centre) pleaded guilty in court to one count of intentionally abetting "Camorra Hitmen" to kill his former lover's boyfriend.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Consumed by jealousy, a risk management executive went on the Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder his former lover's boyfriend in a staged car accident.

But the executive was arrested after a journalist in the United States tipped off Singapore authorities about the planned hit.

The court heard that the Dark Web contains websites that are not indexed by search engines such as Google. It is accessible only by special software where users and website operators can remain anonymous as well as untraceable.

On Wednesday (July 17), Allen Vincent Hui Kim Seng, 47, pleaded guilty in court to one count of intentionally abetting "Camorra Hitmen" to kill the 30-year-old man.

Hui was a married man when he started an extramarital relationship with one of his colleagues on April 22, 2016.

They continued with the affair even after he left their firm in November that year. Details about the company were not revealed in court documents.

His girlfriend, who was also 30 at the time, ended the relationship in February last year after realising that he had no intention of leaving his wife.

However, the pair remained on talking terms and he continued to pursue his former girlfriend even though she repeatedly rebuffed his efforts.

He also continued buying her gifts. He even made her a beneficiary of his Central Provident Fund account and life insurance policy.

The woman met her new boyfriend while working at another firm and they started dating on April 27 last year.

When Hui found out that she was moving on, he became jealous and stalked her to find out more about the man.

On May 6 last year, he went to the Camorra Hitmen website and asked them to cut off the man's right hand.

The court heard that Hui later amended the order and asked for the man "to be rendered unable to use his right hand for life" instead.

Hui was told that he would need to pay the hitman only after the job was completed.

But before that, he had to transfer sufficient bitcoins into his account on the Camorra Hitmen website as proof of his ability to pay.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Chua told District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan: "In accordance with Camorra Hitmen's instructions, the accused purchased 0.03 bitcoin valued at $600 on a bitcoin trading website and transferred the bitcoins into his Camorra Hitmen account to facilitate the hit."

Three days later, Hui waited near his former girlfriend's flat and spotted the man taking her home in a car. After noting down the vehicle's number plate, he tailed the man to Hougang in his own car, the court heard.

Hui then contacted Camorra Hitmen and asked them to pour acid on the man's face. He also transferred about $3,000 worth of bitcoins to his Camorra Hitmen account.

However, Camorra Hitmen later told him that they were against the use of acid as it made avoiding detection more difficult.

They suggested that the man be killed instead in a staged car accident or robbery. The court heard that on May 10 last year, they told him that the price of a kill job was an additional US$5,000 (S$6,800).

Hui, who found this price too steep, asked for a staged car accident to leave the man crippled for life. He transferred another US$3,200 worth of bitcoins to his Camorra Hitmen account.

DPP Chua said: "However, a few hours later, the accused changed his mind again as he was still intent on murdering the victim.

"He tried to bargain with Camorra Hitmen and asked if they could still proceed with the kill job if he added another US$1,000 worth of bitcoin into his account. Camorra Hitmen affirmed that they could do so."

The DPP added that the murder was to take place between 7pm and 8pm on May 22 that year.

This timing was chosen as Hui knew that the man would be dropping off the woman at the airport earlier that day and he did not want her to be injured.

But on May 12 last year, a journalist from US-based media company CBS contacted Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Washington Mission and told it about the "hit".

Court documents did not reveal how the journalist found out about the plan.

MFA alerted the Singapore Police Force and officers arrested Hui five days later.

"Following his arrest and under (police) directions, he was ordered to cancel the hit and withdraw all bitcoins from his Camorra Hitmen account," said DPP Chua.

Hui is represented by lawyer Lee Teck Leng. His case has been adjourned to Sept 4 for mitigation and sentencing.

For intentionally abetting Camorra Hitmen to kill the man, Hui can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Digital Singapore courts crime
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Singapore to roll out 13 measures to protect citizens&#039; personal data following data breaches
Singapore to roll out 13 measures to protect citizens' personal data following data breaches
&#039;Everything is gone&#039;: Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire
'Everything is gone': Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire
Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents
Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Myanmar nationals stage protest outside Singapore embassy in Washington
Myanmar nationals stage protest outside Singapore embassy in Washington
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
TransCom officers approached madrasah students to meet quota? It&#039;s fake, say police
TransCom officers approached madrasah students to meet quota? It's fake, say police
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Crabtree and Evelyn is back in Singapore: Here&#039;s what you need to know
Crabtree and Evelyn is back in Singapore: Here's what you need to know

LIFESTYLE

Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore

Home Works

Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda

SERVICES