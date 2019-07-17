Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover's boyfriend

On July 17, Allen Vincent Hui Kim Seng (centre) pleaded guilty in court to one count of intentionally abetting "Camorra Hitmen" to kill his former lover's boyfriend.

SINGAPORE - Consumed by jealousy, a risk management executive went on the Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder his former lover's boyfriend in a staged car accident.

But the executive was arrested after a journalist in the United States tipped off Singapore authorities about the planned hit.

The court heard that the Dark Web contains websites that are not indexed by search engines such as Google. It is accessible only by special software where users and website operators can remain anonymous as well as untraceable.

On Wednesday (July 17), Allen Vincent Hui Kim Seng, 47, pleaded guilty in court to one count of intentionally abetting "Camorra Hitmen" to kill the 30-year-old man.

Hui was a married man when he started an extramarital relationship with one of his colleagues on April 22, 2016.

They continued with the affair even after he left their firm in November that year. Details about the company were not revealed in court documents.

His girlfriend, who was also 30 at the time, ended the relationship in February last year after realising that he had no intention of leaving his wife.