Man breaches Covid-19 quarantine orders in Singapore... to play Mobile Legends

Gaming is considered essential to many but flouting laws in the name of gaming seems too extreme even for us.

A 19-year-old man in Singapore was charged on May 19 for meeting up with his friend to play Mobile Legends at a multi-storey carpark during phase 1 of Singapore’s reopening where individuals could only leave home for essential activities.

Dave Darren Savuryrajoo was given five charges for breaching Covid-19 regulations in April and June 2020.

During the circuit breaker on April 10 last year which also imposed essential activity restrictions, he had met someone outside of his residence to drink beer and had failed to wear his mask properly at a multi-storey carpark after phase 1 kicked on June 14.

It was at the same carpark that he had again flouted rules just to meet someone else just to play Mobile Legends.

Court records indicate that Dave intends to plead guilty on June 30.

Breaching Covid-19 regulations, Dave could face a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup will return this year with a prize pool of US$150,000 (S$120,000) and is officially considered one of the seven 2021 SEA Games’ Esports events.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.